In Srpska, 62 new cases of coronavirus

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 375 laboratory samples have been tested, and a new coronavirus has been confirmed in 62 people.

These are 17 people from Banja Luka, six from Prijedor and Zvornik, five from Srbac, four from Teslić, three from Kozarska Dubica, Kotor Varoš and Mrkonjić Grad, two each in Modriča, Doboj and Laktaši, and one each from Ljubinje, Foča, Milića, Vlasenica, Jezera, Ugljevik, Trebinje, Prnjavor and Kneževo.

Acting director of the Institute for Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, Branislav Zeljković, said that the newly infected have a milder clinical picture, but it is uncertain what it will be like in the future.

He pointed out that the epidemiological situation has worsened and that it is necessary to adhere to the prescribed measures in order to remain under control.

Zeljković stated that non-compliance with the prescribed measures is noticeable, above all keeping a physical distance and wearing a mask properly, appealing to the citizens to strictly adhere to the measures.

