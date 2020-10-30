In Srpska 648 New Cases of Coronavirus

In the Republic of Srpska, 648 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours.

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of Republika Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals “Sveti vračevi” in Bijeljina and “Sveti Apostol Luka” in Doboj 1,227 laboratory samples were tested, and the coronavirus (confirmed in 648 individuals).

These are 338 males and 310 females, of which 126 are younger, 451 middle-aged, and 71 older.

According to the place of residence, 189 people are from Banja Luka, 67 from Trebinje, 61 from Bijeljina, 32 from Gradiška, 27 from Zvornik and Foča, 25 from Teslić, 23 from Doboj, 21 from Prnjavor, 16 from Laktaši, 15 from Bileća, each 11 from Bratunac, Mrkonjić Grad and Prijedor, 10 from Šipovo, nine each from Derventa and Modriča, eight each from East Novi Srajevo, Lopar and Ugljevik, seven from Kotor Vroš, five each from Višegrad, Pale, Čelinac and Šekovići, four each from Nevesinje and Čejniče, three each from East Ilidža, Kneževo, Rogatica and Šamac, two each from Brod, Krupa na Uni and Ribnik and one each from Vukosavlje, Donji Žabar, Milići, Petrovo, Rudo, Sokolac and Srebrenica.

In the last 24 hours, nine deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health.

So far, 17,004 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 409 people have died in whom a test for this virus

A total of 8,278 people recovered, and a total of 101,784 people were tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 661, in the University Clinical Center 250, and in general hospitals 411.

Currently, 11,039 persons are under health supervision, and the supervision was completed for 69,069 persons.

TST