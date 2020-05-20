In Srpska, another 14 new cases, a total of 1,306

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 529 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic Srpska and the University Clinical Center of the Republic Srpska, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed in 14 people in the Republic Srpska.

Those are four men and ten women. Two males are middle-aged and two are older. Two females are younger, five middle-aged and three older.

According to the place of residence, three people are from Banja Luka, Prijedor and Modrica, two people are from Teslić, and one person is from Kozarska Dubica, Ribnik and Prnjavor.

Five people were hospitalized, while the rest will be in isolation in accordance with defined procedures.

A total of ten people could not cite a clear epidemiological link, while four cited contact with positive individuals.

As part of active supervision, in the past 24 hours, another 26 health workers from Banja Luka, Prijedor, Mrkonjić Grad, Doboj, East Sarajevo and Brod were tested, and a positive test for the new coronavirus was confirmed by a nurse from Prijedor, who is already found in isolation.

Also, 17 educators from kindergartens in Srbac and Teslić, and 20 people from isolation facilities were tested. All test results for the new coronavirus are negative.

So far, 1,306 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and 658 people have recovered. As a result of COVID 19, 93 people died.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 22,491 people have been tested for the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) so far.

The University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska treats a total of 82 patients with the confirmed presence or suspected presence of coronavirus. At the COVID 19 ward, 34 patients with the severe clinical picture were hospitalized, while seven patients were isolated.

In three patients, the medical condition requires respiratory support. There are 14 patients with mild to moderate clinical form in the Department of Surgery (old UKC site) and 24 patients with mild to moderate clinical form in the Department of Pulmonology (old UKC site).

In the Hospital “Sveti Apostol Luka” in Doboj, 53 patients with COVID 19 diseases were taken care of, in the General Hospital Trebinje 14 patients, in the Hospital “Doctor Mladen Stojanović” in Prijedor there are 18 patients and in the University Hospital in Foča there are three patients.

When it comes to isolation facilities where there are people who have a confirmed test for the new coronavirus, and do not have symptoms of COVID 19, in the Student Center “Nikola Tesla” in Banja Luka there are 142 people, 17 people are in the Student Dormitory in Trebinje, two people are in the Student Dormitory in Bijeljina and 24 people are in the Student Dormitory in Doboj.

There are no people accommodated in the isolation facilities in Zvornik, East Sarajevo, Pale and Foča.

In the Republic of Srpska, 4,861 people are currently under health supervision, and 29,150 people have completed their supervision.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of the Republic of Srpska once again reminds the citizens to strictly adhere to the prescribed measures in order to suppress the spread of the new coronavirus.

