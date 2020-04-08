In Srpska, two new cases, a total of 348; So far, 65 people have been healed

In Srpska, two new cases, a total of 348; So far, 65...

Two new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Republic of Srpska, said Republic of Srpska Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Šeranić.

This increased the total number of infected in Srpska to 348.

Šeranić said 179 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and that the presence of the virus was confirmed in two people. These are two men from Banja Luka and Laktaši.

Šeranić said that there was no place for relaxation and that everyone had to adhere to the adopted measures.

The minister pointed out that so far, 65 people have been cured of the coronavirus.

He stated that 6,773 persons were under medical supervision, while 14,991 persons were out of supervision.

