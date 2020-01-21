In the Fall Work Begins on the Bridge in Dolac

The preliminary design for the new bridge in Dolac, Banja Luka should be completed by the end of next month, and works on the construction of the bridge are expected to begin in the autumn of this year, said the Banja Luka City Administration.

As planned, after verification of the preliminary design, the main design for the road bridge will be started, while a pedestrian bridge will be constructed in other stages.

As expected, the construction of the wheelhouse is scheduled to begin in the fall.

The construction of this bridge will take place in five phases, and as part of this process, an amendment to the regulatory plan for the area has already been initiated.

As part of the construction of the bridge and access roads, Mačvanska Street will be expanded with four lanes of traffic to the intersection with Stepa Stepanović Boulevard, and then a new thoroughfare will be built along with the Secondary School, all the way to Eastern Transit.

In the later, last phase of the project, a pedestrian bridge will be built above the roadway, moving from the market plateau to the area in front of the Faculty of Law, according to the City Administration.

TST