In the New Year the Minimum Wage 520 KM

The minimum wages in the Republic of Srpska, in the new year, will be 520 KM, said Duško Milunović, Minister of Labor, War Veterans and Disabled Persons’ Protection at a press conference after the Government session.

“The goal is for the average salary to be 1.000 KM in the next year, now it’s already at 917 KM”, said Milunović.

The Government also approved funds for the social welfare of workers in the amount of 2.331.164 KM.

Source: ATV