In the Republic of Srpska 146 new cases of coronavirus

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and the University Hospital in Foča tested 647 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 146 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 66 males and 80 females, of which 27 are younger, 90 are middle-aged and 29 are older.

According to the place of residence, 20 people are from Banja Luka, 19 from Gradiška, 15 from Pale, 10 people each from Doboj and Laktaši, nine people from Teslić, eight from Zvornik, seven from Bijeljina, six people each from Kozarska Dubica and Mrkonjić Grad, five from Rogatica, four people from Prijedor, three each from East Ilidža and Srbac, two each from East New Sarajevo, Trebinje and Foča and one person each from Bileća, Kneževo, Kotor Varoš, Lopar, Ljubinje, Modriča, Novi Grad , Oštra Luka, Ribnik, Sokolac, Srebrenica, Han Pijesak, Šamac, Šeković and Šipovo.

In the last 24 hours, four deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. They are an elderly man from Gradiška, an elderly man from Bijeljina, an elderly woman from Osmak, and an elderly woman from East New Sarajevo.

So far, 6,509 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 224 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 3,948 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 59,294 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 259, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 61, and in general hospitals 198.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,239 persons are currently under health supervision, and 51,017 persons have completed their supervision.

