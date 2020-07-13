In the Republic of Srpska 19 new cases of coronavirus

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 110 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed in 19 people in Republic of Srpska.

These are 11 males and 18 females, of which three are younger, 14 middle-aged and two older.

According to the place of residence, 13 people are from Banja Luka, three from Prnjavor and one each from Kozarska Dubica, Kotor Varoš and Kneževo.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus was confirmed. He is a middle-aged man from Bijenjina.

So far, 3204 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 139 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,663 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 41,891 individuals were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 184, in the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska 47, and in general hospitals 137

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,503 people are currently under health supervision, and 39,541 people have completed their supervision.

TST