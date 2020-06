In the Republic of Srpska 31 new cases of corona virus

In the last 24 hours, 368 samples were tested, of which the coronavirus was confirmed in 31 people.

These are seven people from Srbac, five each from Banja Luka and Kotor Varoš, three from Mrkonjić Grad and Kostajnica, two from Laktaši and Zvornik, and one person each from Prijedor, Doboj, East Ilidža and Teslić.

So far, the coronavirus has been confirmed in 1,780 people in the Republic of Srpska.

70 percent of the patients recovered.

