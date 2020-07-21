In the Republic of Srpska 4 new cases of coronavirus

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 270 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska and the University Hospital Foča, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 45 persons in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 29 males and 16 females, of whom eight are younger, 29 are middle-aged and eight are older.

According to the place of residence, 12 people are from Banja Luka, seven people from Zvornik, six people from Foča, three people each from Kotor Varoš, Osmaci and Šekovići, two people each from Bratunac, Prnjavor and Čelinac and one person each from Laktaši, Ljubinje, Mrkonjić Grad, Trebinje and Ugljevik.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths have been reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. They are an elderly man from Šekovići and an elderly woman from Ljubinje.

So far, 3,764 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 149 people have died.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,868 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 45,026 individuals were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 246, in the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska 58, and in general hospitals 188.

In the Republic of Srpska, 4,124 people are currently under health supervision, and the supervision was completed for 41,043 people.

TST