In the Republic of Srpska 47 new cases of coronavirus

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and the University Hospital in Foča tested 388 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 47 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 24 males and 23 females, of which nine are younger, 31 middle-aged and seven are older.

According to the place of residence, 13 are from Bijeljina, seven from Banja Luka and Gradiška, six from Kozarska Dubica, three from Mrkonjić Grad, two each from Prnjavor, Foča and Čelinac, one each from Donji Žabar, Kneževo, Kotor Varoš, Laktaši and Rudo.

In the last 24 hours, five deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed.

Thosenare three men and two elderly women from Pale (three people), Kozarska Dubica and Modriča.

So far, 5,694 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 204 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 3,243 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 55,356 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 263, in the University Clinical Center of RS 77, and in general hospitals 186.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,579 people are currently under health supervision, and 46,689 people have completed their supervision.

TST