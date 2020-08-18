In the Republic of Srpska 71 new cases of coronavirus

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and the University Hospital in Foča tested 422 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 71 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 40 males and 31 females, of which 13 are younger, 44 middle-aged and 14 older.

According to the place of residence, 10 people are from Banja Luka, nine from Bijeljina, seven each from Zvornik and Srbac, six from Gradiška, four each from Kotor Varoš, Laktaši and Prijedor, three each from Vlasenica and Ugljevik, two each from Milići, Prnjavor and Foča and one each from Bratunac, East Ilidža, East New Sarajevo, Kneževo, Mrkonjić Grad, Novi Gorazde, Rogatica and Čelinac.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus was confirmed, an elderly man from Doboj.

So far, 6,257 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 213 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 3,730 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 58,221 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 258, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 61, and in general hospitals 197.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,621 people are currently under health supervision, and 50,037 people have completed their supervision.

