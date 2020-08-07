In the Republic of Srpska, 84 new cases of coronavirus

In the last 24 hours, 292 laboratory samples were tested in the Republic of Srpska, and the presence of the coronavirus was confirmed in 84 people.

According to the place of residence, the most infected are in Pale 16, then in Banja Luka 15, Trebinje 9, Bijeljina 8, Ribnik 6, Kozarska Dubica 4, Bratunac, Gradiška, Sokolac and Prijedor 3, Ljubinje and Srebrenica 2.

In the last 24 hours, 4 deaths were registered. These are people from Zvornik, Sokolac, Brod and Modriča. One of the deceased was born in 1985 and the patient had no associated diseases.

In the Republic of Srpska, 257 people are currently hospitalized, of which 69 are in the UCC RS, and 188 people are hospitalized in other general hospitals.

Out of the number of hospitalized, 17 people are in critical condition.

The RS Institute of Public Health appeals to the citizens to adhere to all measures prescribed by the Republic Headquarters.

