In the Republic of Srpska 91 new cases of coronavirus

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 436 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska, Bijeljina General Hospital and Foča University Hospital, and a new coronavirus (SARS- CoV-2) was confirmed in 91 persons in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 48 males and 43 females, of which 14 are younger, 60 are middle-aged and 17 are elderly.

According to the place of residence, 24 people are from Banja Luka, 12 from Doboj, 10 from Trebinje, seven people are from Gacko, five each from Bijeljina and Bileća, four people are from Kozarska Dubica, three are from Teslić and Šamac, two people are from Modriča, Prijedor and Ribnik and one person each is from Berkovići, Vlasenica, Vukosavlje, Derventa, Donji Žabar, Kneževo, Laktaši, Lopare, Ljubinje, Petrovoo, Srbac and Šipovo.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths have been reported to the Institute of Public Health of RS, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. They are a middle-aged man from Prnjavor and an elderly woman from Doboj.

So far, 5,227 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 185 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 2,830 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 52,759 people were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 270, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 73, and in general hospitals 197.

In the RS, 3,900 people are currently under health supervision, and 44,167 people have completed their supervision.

TST