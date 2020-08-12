In the Republic of Srpska 94 new cases of coronavirus

In the last 24 hours, 525 samples were tested, and the presence of the coronavirus was confirmed in 94 people in the Republic of Srpska.

According to the place of residence, 21 people were infected in Banja Luka, Doboj 8, Mrkonjić Grad 7, Pale 5, Derventa, Foča, and Šamac 4.

269 ​​people are hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska. 73 people are hospitalized at the UCC, and there are 196 people in other general hospitals in RS.

Two deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours. Those are one male and one female person from Banja Luka and Pale, younger and older.

Acting director of the Institute for Public Health, Branislav Zeljković, said that more and more young people are positive for the coronavirus.

He also mentioned that the price of the commercial test for the coronavirus was reduced to 150 KM.

TST