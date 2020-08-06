In the Republic of Srpska another 118 new cases of coronavirus

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the Hospital Sv. Physicians in Bijeljina and Foča University Hospital tested 488 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 118 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 57 males and 61 females, of which 16 are younger, 77 are middle-aged and 25 are older.

According to the place of residence, 25 people are from Banja Luka, 10 from Gradiška, nine from Doboj, eight from Zvornik and Kozarska Dubica, seven from Bijeljina, six from East Ilidža and Mrkonjić Grad, five from Modriča and Teslić, three from Gack, East New Sarajevo and Šipovo, two each from Detventa, Laktaši and Šamac, one each from Bratunac, Viđegrad, Vlasenica, Vukosavlje, East Old Town, Jezera, Novi Goražde, Osmaci, Pale, Prnjavor, Rogatica, Foča, Čelinac and Stanari.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are older men from Višegrad and Modriča.

So far, 5,345 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 187 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 2,920 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 53,239 individuals were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 272, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 73, and in general hospitals 199.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,880 people are currently under health supervision, and 44,532 people have completed their supervision.

TST