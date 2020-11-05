Indictment Confirmed, Thaci Goes to the Hague

The President of self-proclaimed Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, confirmed today personally that the indictment of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in The Hague has been confirmed against him.

At the same time, he resigned as president. He will go to The Hague voluntarily, reports Kosovo online.

However, there is no official confirmation from the Special Prosecutor’s Office yet.

Until the court publishes that information, the dilemma remains whether Thaci prevented the court in this way in order to avoid arrest.

TST