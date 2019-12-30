Industrial production increased by 2.6 percent in November

Total seasonally adjusted industrial production in B&H in November, compared to October, increased by 2.6 percent, the Agency for Statistics of B&H announced.

In this year’s November, compared to the same month last year, calendar adjusted industrial production in B&H recorded a decrease of 4.9 percent.

The output of consumer durables in November increased by 13.2 percent, energy by 11.8 percent, capital goods by 2.1 percent, non-durable consumer goods by 0.4 percent, compared to October, while intermediate goods production decreased by 0.5 percent.

In this year’s November, compared to the same month last year, the production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 2.1 percent, while the production of durable consumer goods decreased by 2.4 percent, energy by 3 percent, intermediate goods by 8 .2 percent, and capital goods production by 11.5 percent.

TST