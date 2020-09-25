Institute: Stabilization of the Epidemiological Situation

The director of the Institute for Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, Branislav Zeljković, stated today that a certain stabilization of the epidemiological situation is noticeable in Srpska, but that the team cannot be satisfied.

Zeljković pointed out that the biggest problem when it comes to the spread of the virus is still private parties, but also cafes and religious events.

He reiterated at the press conference in Banja Luka that citizens are obliged to contact the competent doctor in case of any of the symptoms, and to stay at home until the doctor determines whether testing or only treatment is needed. Zeljkovic emphasized that the main goal is to reduce the number of newly infected. Anyone who has symptoms can be potentially contagious, and easily transmit the virus if it is positive. Also, if a parent has a child with symptoms, he should not come to work and vice versa said Zeljković.

He called on the citizens to adhere to epidemiological measures in the coming period, considering that the period of colder weather is coming and the stay of people indoors will be longer.

Zeljković stated that a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific and Technological Development and the Information Society of Srpska will be held today, and recommendations for starting the work of higher education institutions will be defined, in order to start the new academic year as safely as possible

At the end of September, we will summarize the situation in primary and secondary schools, and based on that, give recommendations, as well as certain corrections if necessary or the introduction of additional measures, said Zeljković.

Epidemiologist Jelena Đaković Dević pointed out that the new recommendation for wearing masks in schools during classes was based on the consideration of all factors assessed in the previous month, and given that an increased number of confirmed cases in school-age children and other factors. We believe that this is a recommendation that will bring us results in several fields because wearing masks in classrooms will significantly affect the number of isolations and quarantines that children are sent to, because wearing a mask is an important factor in assessing the epidemiological situation, said Dević.

She added that the data show that in the previous period, the number of positive people of older age decreased, while the number of younger people increased because their mobility in the community increased.

