Italian Universities Fair to Be Held in Banja Luka

The Italian Embassy in Sarajevo announced on Thursday the second Italian Universities Fair in Bosnia-Herzegovina, which will be held on Wednesday, January 29th from 15:00 to 19:00 o’clock at the Hotel Marriot in Banja Luka.

This year, the event is organized in cooperation with the Via Orientica Student Orienteering Society and the Mosaic Foundation and will enable high school and university students from Bosnia-Herzegovina to become acquainted with university studies offered by some of Italy’s most prestigious higher education institutions in English and Italian.

The presence has already been confirmed by the University of La Sapienza in Rome, the University of Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Milan, the University of Communication and Languages in Milan (IULM), the European Institute of Design in Milan (IED), the University of Ca ‘Foscari’ in Venice, the University of Genoa, the University of Pisa and the University of Messina. Each university will have a personalized booth where visitors will be able to find informational materials and, with representatives of each participating university, discuss more detailed issues of educational offer, facilities and scholarships. Participation in the fair is free of charge and registration is possible through the link https://bit.ly/36TiObe.

Following the successful first edition of the fair held in Sarajevo last year, this time, the fair arrives in Banja Luka in the context of a regional tour and on the commitment of the Italian Embassy in Sarajevo to involve young people from all over the country in initiatives that offer concrete growth opportunities, especially in the field of education.

