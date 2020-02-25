January exports: KM 251 million

In January, the Republic of Srpska realized exports of KM 251 million, which is seven percent less than in the same month last year, and the coverage of imports by exports was 83.4 percent, according to data from the Republic Bureau of Statistics.

In the observed period, the value of realized imports was KM 301 million or 1.1 percent more.

In January, Srpska exported most goods worth KM 41 million to Croatia and then to Italy, where it was exported worth KM 37 million.

Most imports amounting to KM 50 million were made from Serbia and then from Italy to KM 47 million.

Electricity accounts for the largest share in the export, with KM 25 million, and the import of petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals with a total value of KM 20 million.

TST