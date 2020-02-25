Johnny Depp for RTS: Ćevapčići and Serbian Colleagues Are Fantastic

The biggest star of the 70th Berlinale, Johnny Depp presented at the festival his new film Minamata, which was shot in Serbia. In an exclusive interview with RTS, he spoke about his role in this achievement, but also revealed what he loved most about Serbia.

Despite Berlinale’s lack of focus on Hollywood stars, brilliance and character that he embodied in Minamata, Johnny Depp has attracted the most attention of the world media.

In the role of the brave and uncompromising William Eugene Smith, an American war photographer who recorded in Japan in the early 1970s the dangerous poisoning of Minamata residents alive, under the responsibility of a powerful Japanese corporation, he was once again surprised by a fantastic acting transformation.

Eugene Smith was a colorful, complex character. Tragic, restless person. Depp says it was not challenging to convey Eugene’s features and story to the screen because he himself has very similar features.

“When you play someone who has shone through life, it seems like everything is happening now. He was an avid artist and I liked that he was spiky, like a man-cactus. But he developed it because he was sensitive. He deeply felt each of his photographs taken in Minamata. It is a great responsibility to play someone like Eugene Smith, ” the American actor pointed out.

Directed as a thriller-drama about quiet human suffering and dangerous Minamata syndrome, in the style of ’70s independent American films, visually impressive, with scenes in which Belgrade plays one of the leading roles, Minamata is an engaging story directed by Andrew Levitas.

Compliments to colleagues from Serbia and “ćepavčiće”

Much of the crew that worked on this film is from Serbia. Levitas says Serbia as a shooting location is phenomenal. For team members, Levitas and Depp have only words of praise.

“The stories of the people who worked with us are far from the Minamata tragedy, but Serbia has certainly seen enough horror, as the whole region. When you watch a movie, you have to feel something because you are compelled to see yourself in the circumstances, ” Depp explained.

“The team occasionally was in tears. How they worked and the passion they brought into the DNA of this movie. And of course – the food was fantastic, ” reveals director Levitas as Depp goes on to elaborate on what was particularly good: “Ćevapčići” (a grilled dish of minced meat found traditionally in the countries of southeast Europe (the Balkans).

Minamata is the universal story of humanity. Commenting on the possibility of some new movements emerging to protect the planet, Depp says that only one person who cares about starting a monstrous corporation is enough.

“Then another ten, fifty, two hundred joined. And then they become a force. I’m fascinated that people have power, they just don’t get it yet. When agreed, they can approach anyone who is financially strong and influential. People are far more powerful than all those upper echelon companies. If something is wrong, they have to fight, ” Depp said.

The movie about a man who wanted to save the world of Minamata, which will encourage you to care more about our planet and human health, was purchased for screening in Serbia.