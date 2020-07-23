Joint Projects for Better Future of Citizens

President of Republika Srpska Željka Cvijanović says she is looking forward to joint projects of Srpska and Serbia which will enable greater stability and a better future for all citizens, pointing out the construction of a small airport on the territory of Herzegovina as one of them.

She thanked Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and the country’s delegation for today’s important visit to Banjaluka, stating that it was an opportunity to discuss important political, economic and financial topics, major infrastructure projects and plans for the future, how Srpska can rely on Serbia.

The construction of a bridge and a motorway was also discussed, as it will be a strategic road communication project for Republika Srpska, thus she reiterated gratitude to Serbia for recognising it and for allocating huge amount of money to complete the project.

Cvijanović stated that Vučić also spoke about the possibility of building a small airport on the territory of Herzegovina, which was a grand idea for a long time that would be surely appreciated by Srpska people.

She emphasized at the press conference after the meeting of the delegations of Republika Srpska and Serbia in the Government of Srpska Administrative Centre in Banjaluka, that the political processes involving Srpska and Serbia were also discussed.

“Our mutual understanding has always been at the highest possible level. We understand the challenges Serbia is facing. Support for Vučić, the institutions of Serbia and its citizens who must address important issues essential for the future of both the people and the state,” said Cvijanović.

She reiterated her gratitude to Serbia for the current cooperation with Srpska, as the best and brightest example of cooperation.

These relations, as she stated, went beyond what were formal and formatted concepts and patterns.

“There is great love between us, all our people in Srpska and Serbia experience all what we do together as a joint task of all of us. We understand Serbia’s relations with Srpska, it is a special kind of relations and responsibility, but we are also bound by brotherhood, friendly and family ties and, of course, the formal ones related to the Special Parallel Relations Agreement,” she stated.

The Serbian delegation, headed by Vučić, arrived in Banjaluka this morning, where a donation of 15 ambulances from Serbia for less developed municipalities in Srpska was handed over outside the University Clinical Centre /UCC/.

The donation was attended by Republika Srpska President Željka Cvijanović, National Assembly Speaker Nedeljko Čubrilović, Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik, Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Šeranić, Minister of Interior Dragan Lukać, and Head of the Serb people Caucus in the House of Representatives Nenad Stevandić.

The Serbian delegation consists of Serbian Defence Minister Aleksandar Vulin, Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlović and Minister of Health Zlatibor Lončar.

Source: SRNA