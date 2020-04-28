Joint Statement by the Ambassadors of EU, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom and United States

Ambassadors of the EU, Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom and the United States in BiH met today with the Members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Ambassadors strongly welcomed the conclusion of the Presidency and their commitment to lead a process to achieve reform on key priorities identified in the EU Opinion for strengthening democracy, functionality, rule of law, public administration reform and fundamental rights.

Demonstrating a clear vision on the way forward is also of utmost importance in the context of the upcoming EU-Western Balkans Zagreb Summit on 6 May. The Summit is an opportunity for BiH authorities to put unity over division, and show leadership and determination to improve the country.

The EU accession path is about enhancing functionality of the institutions and also restoring citizens’ confidence.

Ambassadors also encouraged continued coordination efforts of the authorities to respond to the COVID-19 to save lives and reduce risks for public health.

It is crucial to continue working in such spirit in the months ahead to ensure adequate measures are in place to also address socio-economic consequences of COVID-19. Recovery will take time and there must be swift and country-wide coordinated response.

The Ambassadors pledged to maintain their commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina and its citizens.

