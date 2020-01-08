Jokić’s Career Match at Christmas

Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić, with 47 points in the 123-115 Denver win over Atlanta, set a personal record in the NBA.

Jokić also had a great 16/25 shot percentage, catching eight balls, with five assists and two steals.

“Christ is born, we say so,” Jokić said briefly after the match, before celebrating Denver’s new victory and personal record with Serbian fans.

He had a lot of support in Will Barton with 29 goals, Jamal Marie gave 16, and on the home team Tre Jang 29.

Sacramento, without Bogdan Bogdanović, and with eight points and 10 rebounds by Nemanja Bjelica, beat Alen Smailagić’s Golden State with 111: 98.

Smailagić got seven minutes and scored two points in that period and had one assist.

The Kings were led by Buddy Hild and De’aaron Fox with 21 points each, and Trevor Ariza had 18.

Dallas, again without Boban Marjanović, registered a new victory, now against Chicago 118: 110.

As usual, Luka Doncić shone with another triple-double of 38 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Other results:

Charlotte – Indiana 104: 115

Orlando – Brooklyn 101: 89

Philadelphia – Oklahoma 120: 113

Washington – Boston 99:94

New Orleans – Utah 126: 128

San Antonio – Milwaukee 126: 104