June film library dedicated to the legendary actresses of the golden age of Hollywood

The June Film Library, organized by the Republic of Srpska Cinematheque from June 23 to 25 in Pale, will be dedicated to the legendary actresses of the golden age of Hollywood – Marilyn Monroe, Beth Davis, Joan Crawford, and Catherine Hepburn, who played key roles in films that went down in the history of world cinema.

The first on the program is Billy Weidler’s film “Some Like It Hot” (1959) with Marilyn Monroe in the lead role. According to the American Film Institute, the best film comedy of all time is played by famous actors Tony Curtis and Jack Lemon.

The film won an “Oscar” for best costume and five more nominations, and Monroe was awarded the “Golden Globe”, which is her only major acting award. The American Film Institute ranked her sixth on the list of the 10 greatest actresses of all time.

The following evening, on Wednesday, June 24, the film “What Happened to Baby Jane?”, With the legendary Beth Davis in the unforgettable role of a psychopath in this cult thriller by Robert Oldrich from 1962, was announced, the Cinematheque of Republic of Srpska announced.

The film also stars her eternal rival, the famous Hollywood star Joan Crawford, one of the greatest actresses of the 1930s, who is equally successful in silent and sound Hollywood films.

Beth Davis was the first president of the American Academy of Sciences and Arts, the first woman to be nominated for 10 Oscars, two of which she won, the first to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute, the most popular and highest-paid star of the 1940s and mid-1950s.

On Thursday, June 25, the historical drama “Winter of a Lion” by Anthony Harvey from 1968, with Peter O’Toole and Catherine Hepburn in the main roles, is on the program. It is a film that won three “Oscars”, as well as 12 other awards and as many as 18 nominations.

“Oscar” for the best female role went to Catherine Hepburn, who still holds the primacy among actresses with four “Oscars”.

Catherine Hepburn, an American film, theater, and television actress, also named the best actress of the 20th century, left her mark in the history of the film thanks to the roles of romantic, charming, lovely, but unconventional, educated and independent women, strong will and great self-confidence.

