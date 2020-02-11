Klokić-Levin: Improving Serbian-Israeli Tourism Co-Operation

Minister for European Integration and International Cooperation of Republic of Srpska Zlatan Klokić spoke today with Tel Aviv’s Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin in Tel Aviv.

The meeting discussed past cooperation between the Republic of Srpska and Israel, with an emphasis on enhancing that cooperation in the field of tourism and continuing to promote the natural resources of Republika Srpska and Israel.

During the meeting, Minister Klokić informed the Israeli Minister of Tourism about the tourism potential of the Republic of Srpska and the opportunities and conditions for investing in the tourism sector.

The meeting with the Israeli Minister of Tourism was held as part of Minister Klokić’s visit to Israel and participation in the International Mediterranean Tourism Fair in Tel Aviv, where the Republic of Srpska is also organized by the Tourist Organization of the Republic of Srpska and the Representation of the Republic of Srpska in Israel.

Source: Frontal