Knežević: There is no possibility to reduce the territory of the Republic of Srpska

The last two decisions of the BiH Constitutional Court regarding military facilities in Foča and Doboj do not mean the automatic registration of these military locations in BiH, said Zlatko Knežević, president of the BiH Constitutional Court, in an interview with the political magazine “Pečat”.

– In this particular case, I cannot say how we voted, because it is forbidden. Specifically, these are procedural reasons, so it was not decided on the merits, whether something can, should or cannot, and should not be recorded, but it was a classic administrative procedure. So, it is not an order to register something tomorrow morning, or not to register it, but it has been returned for a new decision – Knežević explained in “Pečat”, whether after these decisions of the Constitutional Court of BiH, the locations – Filipovići near Foča and the barracks in Doboj, as well as the other 20, according to the decision of the Presidency, how many military locations on the territory of the Republic of Srpska will be registered in BiH.

He also vividly explained that the registered property in BiH will in no case reduce the ratio of entities, or increase it, as it is now 51:49 between the Federation of BiH and the Republic of Srpska.

– So there is no possibility to reduce the territory of the Republic of Srpska. An example is the building of the ITA BiH, which is located in Banja Luka and is its property, so the territory of Banja Luka and Srpska has not been reduced – he explained.

Knežević also touched on the future of the Constitutional Court, ie foreigners in it.

– I see the future of the Constitutional Court as the Constitution and the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH say. If it changes, and the BiH Constitution allows for the change of foreign colleagues, then that is the future of the Constitutional Court. If it does not change, it remains as it is – stressed Zlatko Knežević, President of the Constitutional Court of BiH.

TST