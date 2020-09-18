Košarac and Sattler Discussed the Export of Red Meat to the EU

The Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations in the Council of Ministers, Staša Košarac, talked yesterday in Sarajevo with the Head of the EU Delegation to BiH, Johann Sattler, about the possibility of exporting red meat from BiH to the EU.

Sattler welcomed the completion of the questionnaire for the export of red meat to the EU, which was submitted to BiH by the European Commission two years ago, and pointed out that it was a good start for further activities, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations announced.

He informed Košarac that the European Commission had submitted 14 additional questions regarding the export of red meat, and expressed the expectation that the competent institutions in BiH would submit adequate answers as soon as possible.

Košarac expressed hope that the EU institutions will also be agile after BiH answers additional questions from the red meat export questionnaire.

The interlocutors also exchanged opinions on the possibility of exporting table eggs from BiH to the EU market, and it was pointed out at the meeting that it is necessary to improve the implementation of the salmonella control plan for BiH.

Košarac announced that he would hold a meeting with the competent institutions from the Republic of Srpska and the Federation of BiH in the coming period in order to discuss official controls with the aim of effectively resolving this problem.

Sattler stressed the importance of the soon-to-be-adopted strategic framework for tourism, as one of the most affected sectors due to the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was also attended by the director of the Veterinary Office of BiH, Ljubomir Kalaba.

Yesterday’s meeting in the building of the EU Delegation to BiH followed after the BiH Veterinary Office, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations, submitted to the European Commission an answer to the questionnaire on red meat exports from BiH to the EU.

