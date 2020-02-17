Kovačević: Decision of the Constitutional Court of BiH Violates the Territorial Integrity of Srpska

SNSD spokesman and adviser to a Serb member of the BiH Presidency, Radovan Kovačevic, said the special session of the National Assembly on the unconstitutional operation of the BiH Constitutional Court was a historic moment for the Republic of Srpska.

– An important, historic moment for the Republic of Srpska. This is not just about this decision, but a series of undemocratic, anti-Dayton decisions that crossed the red line. This is unacceptable when it comes to one centimeter of land, let alone the size of the area now at stake – Kovačević told RTRS.

He stated that it is almost 86 thousand hectares of agricultural land.

– This area of ​​land is equal to the territories of Ugljevik, Modriča and Zvornik together. This decision of the BiH Constitutional Court violates the territorial integrity of the Republic of Srpska and this is inadmissible – said Kovacevic.

He stressed that BiH is the only country that has no law on the Constitutional Court.

– The Dayton agreement stipulates that this segment should be regulated within five years, and we have 20 years as nothing happened. It is important to emphasize that the Serb and Croat people are completely unique in this matter, and the lone Bosniak people who think they want to lead this country as they please – he says.

He stressed that Srpska did not accept what the High Representative had imposed on us, nor did the decisions of the “backward” Constitutional Court of BiH.

He said the referendum was a constitutional and legal right of the Republic of Srpska.

– Srpska did not agree to be part of this kind of BiH. If there is no opportunity for dialogue, we will go our own way and exercise the right to a referendum. It is acceptable to us that the three sides of the Bosniak judge constantly bring damage to our account. Is it the name of Srpska we wonder if there are water, rivers, forests, will we wake up one morning if there is no more Srpska? We order, like our people in Montenegro, we do not give Serbian land – Kovačević is clear.

Source: RTRS