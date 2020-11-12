Laptops Donated to Primary Schools in Srpska

Acting Assistant Minister for Preschool and Primary Education of the Republic of Srpska, Natasa Cvijanović, handed over laptops to the principals of primary schools today, which were previously donated to this ministry by the OSCE for the needs of children’s education.

A total of 26 laptops were distributed according to priorities to four resource centers in the Republic of Srpska, which are being established, and in order to facilitate the work of inclusive education, and to six more primary schools in Republic of Srpska, the departmental ministry announced.

Cvijanović emphasized the importance of this donation in terms of providing quality monitoring of the teaching process, as well as contributing to the quality of other activities of students and teachers of these schools.

– Our goal is to provide the best possible working conditions for all our students and teachers, and this is one of the donations that contribute to our efforts to provide all students with equal conditions for quality access to education – said Cvijanović.

The laptops were donated to the Center “Protect Me” Banja Luka, the Center for Education and Rehabilitation of Listening and Speech Banja Luka, the Center “Sun” Prijedor and the Center for Children and Youth with Developmental Disabilities “Budućnost” Derventa, and primary schools “Nemanja Vlatković” Šipovo, “Vojislav Ilić” Krupa na Vrbasu, “Dr. Mladen Stojanović” Jošavka, “Petar Kočić” Kola, “Vuk S. Karadžić” Turjak and “Petar Kočić” Gradiška.

TST