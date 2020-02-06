Law School Contributed to the Development of Legal Thought

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska Nedeljko Čubrilović said that the Faculty of Law in Banja Luka has contributed a great deal to the development of legal thought in Srpska during its 45 years of successful work.

Čubrilović pointed out that almost no serious action in the Srpska parliament is passed without the opinion and attitude of people who received their education and degrees at the Law School.

– I wish them success in the future and I hope that in the field of legal science they will contribute to the democratization and development of our society – said Čubrilović to the Banja Luka journalists.

He congratulated the representatives of this institution of higher education on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Faculty of Law.

The dean of the Faculty of Law, Željko Mirjanić, said that the institution of higher education became known in the region in 45 years of work.

– We educate top lawyers who have successfully performed the most important jobs with us for decades, creating and leading a legal life. These are prominent judges, prosecutors, lawyers, notaries – said Mirjanić.

He stated that the Faculty of Law is proud to have a complete system of education, from the basic cycle of studies to masters and doctoral ones.

– There is still a lot of interest from students in law school, Mirjanić said.

He said that an international scientific conference on the transformative technologies, legal and ethical challenges of the 21st century will start tomorrow as part of the ceremony of the faculty, with professors from England, Italy and New Zealand speaking.

The rector of the University of Banja Luka, Radoslav Gajanin, said that the Faculty of Law is staffed and that the education process as a whole is complete.

– This is one of the most significant and successful organizational units of the University of Banja Luka. The Faculty of Law has our support and we will strive to ensure its further progress – said Gajanin.

The ceremonial academy in the amphitheater of the Faculty of Law was also attended by the Minister of Science and Technology Development, Higher Education and Information Society of the Republic of Srpska Srđan Rajčević, President of the Academy of Sciences and Arts of Rajko Kuzmanović, Mayor of Banja Luka Igor Radojičić, as well as numerous public, scientific, diplomatic and social officials of life, and guests from abroad and students.

Graduates of law and masters of law were presented at the ceremony.

Milica Grujić, who graduated from the faculty with an average of 9.53, said she studied with the intention of understanding the legal profession as much as possible.

– I want to do the internship as soon as possible, and the goal is to pass the bar exam – said Grujić.

The Law Faculty of the University of Banja Luka was founded in 1975 and today it is a modern, organized and respectable higher education and scientific institution, which has educated many academics, university professors, famous and recognized lawyers, judges, prosecutors, lawyers, politicians and other significant public figures.

The institution’s website states that about 40 professors, teachers and associates are engaged in the teaching and scientific process and that more than 2,000 students study at the Faculty.

