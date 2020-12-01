Lukač: No Curfew for the New Year Holidays

The Republic of Srpska Emergency Situations Headquarters is not currently considering the introduction of curfews and more restrictive measures ahead of the New Year’s holidays.

The ban on movement would not gain much because not many people move in the winter, said the Minister of Internal Affairs, Dragan Lukač.

– We already have limited working hours of catering facilities, everything is regulated in an appropriate way and there is no need to introduce measures that could bring problems to the economy and most businessmen – Lukač said.

Speaking about the fight of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with the pandemic of the coronavirus, Lukač stated that 500 members of the Ministry of the Interior, mostly police officers, have been infected so far.

– We currently have 60 active cases, but those figures do not critically disrupt the work of the police – Lukač added.

TST