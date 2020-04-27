Main Coordination Team: Increased number of infected persons; Additional citizen responsibility required

Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković, President of the Republic of Srpska Željka Cvijanović, Serb Member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of BiH Zoran Tegeltija held a meeting of the Main Coordination Team in Banja Luka today.

The meeting highlighted the increased number of people infected with coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska over the past few days and assessed that the abrupt mitigation or repeal of certain measures could contribute to the worsening of the epidemiological situation.

The main coordination team, therefore, called on the citizens for additional discipline and responsibility in the coming days, and to strictly adhere to all the prescribed hygiene measures relating to the mandatory wearing of masks and gloves in the public area, maintaining a physical distance of two meters, and banning assembly in groups consisting of more than three persons.

The main coordination team will continue to continuously monitor the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, and expects that in the first half of May unless the epidemiological situation worsens, the elimination of the state of emergency in the Republic of Srpska could be considered.

TST