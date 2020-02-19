Majkić: Bosniaks Never Wanted to Discuss Defining Boundary Line

Deputy at the Serb People Caucus in the House of Peoples of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly, Dušanka Majkić, says Bosniaks have never wanted to discuss defining a boundary line between the Republic of Srpska and the Federation of BiH /FBiH/ even though Srpska has repeatedly raised that issue.

“We have raised that issue more than once in the past years. We did it in such a way that the Council of Ministers should launch this activity on the basis of prepared material that the Republic of Srpska had made almost entirely,” Majkić told SRNA.

She recalled that she had previously raised a parliamentary issue on defining boundary lines between the Republic of Srpska and the FBiH and that she had received a reply that the Council of Ministers should set up a working body to deal with it.

We asked EUFOR to get involved in this. I also believe that NATO should have been involved in it. We were told that EUFOR would get engaged once it felt it was necessary,” Majkić said.

Referring to Federal Prime Minister Fadil Novalić’s statement that FBiH will not participate in inter-entity boundary lines-related discussions, Majkić said Bosniaks would never discuss something that was not in their favor, and that their position could only be influenced by the international community.

Majkić believes that the agreement on defining the boundary line is not impossible, but that it would be preceded by a difficult political struggle.

She said that the Republic of Srpska National Assembly’s conclusions reached a special session called, among other things, for the continuation of negotiations with the FBiH Government on defining boundary line, are constitutional decisions.

“Republic of Srpska has done what is its constitutional right and jurisdiction. These conclusions do not enter BiH’s constitutional jurisdiction,” Majkić said.

The Republic of Srpska National Assembly adopted on Monday, February 17, conclusions on BiH Constitutional Court’s anti-Dayton activity, under which, inter alia, the Republic of Srpska Government is obliged to continue the earlier negotiations with the FBiH Government with a view to defining the boundary line between Srpska and FBiH in accordance with the Dayton Peace Agreement.

FBiH Prime Minister Fadil Novalić stated yesterday that the FBiH was not, nor would it ever participate in any inter-entity boundary line-related talks.

TST