Measures need to be strengthened

Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović, Prime Minister Radovan Višković, Interior Minister Dragan Lukać, Banja Luka Mayor Igor Radojičić and Acting Director of the Inspectorate Dragutin Škrebić have expressed concern over the rise in the number of positive people on the coronavirus and stressed the need to tighten control over the implementation of prohibitive measures gatherings and wear of protective equipment.

At a meeting in the Palace of the Republic, it was pointed out that special attention should be paid to persons having a movement certificate issued by the employer, stating that the said certificate is valid only from the place of residence to the workplace and that it cannot be used on another route or outside working hours.

During the meeting, the possibility of redeployment of employees within the Republic Inspection Directorate was discussed, so that, in addition to border control, it would be possible to carry out more effective control in the interior of the Republic of Srpska, the Office of the President of the Republic of Srpska announced.

The meeting that the President of the Republic held with Višković, Lukač, Radojičić and Škrebić was devoted to the implementation of the Decree with the force of law on amendments to the Law on Protection of Population from Infectious Diseases.

