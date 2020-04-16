Medical protective equipment for fight against epidemic

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has expressed the hope that aid in medical protective equipment, which today arrived at Banjaluka Airport, will help Republika Srpska in the state of emergency caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

Szijjártó has stressed that it is clear to the Hungarian leadership that the region of the Western Balkans is also facing great challenges, just like Central Europe, and that there was no doubt that Hungary will answer the call for aid from Republika Srpska.

“Our friends helped us, and since you are our friends, it was evident to us that we will help you when you asked for aid,” Szijjártó told reporters after a meeting with Republika Srpska President Željka Cvijanović and Serb BiH Presidency member Milorad Dodik.

He wished Dodik and the Republika Srpska leadership luck in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

An airplane with medical aid from Hungary, which Republika Srpska will use in the fight against the coronavirus, has landed at Banjaluka Airport.

Source: SRNA