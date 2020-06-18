Meeting of top officials in Belgrade: Serbia and the Republic of Srpska preserved economic stability

Relations between Serbia and Republic of Srpska are at a high and responsible level, we always and at all times support each other and keep our backs to each other.

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that after the meeting with the Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, the President of Srpska, Željka Cvijanović, and the Prime Minister of Srpska, Radovan Višković.

– I primarily mean the economy. Serbia helped RS whenever it could. We could have done more, maybe we did, but I hope that we will be able to help even more – said Vučić.

He added that the meeting discussed the continuation of cooperation in all areas, especially in the construction of roads.

– The first building permits were obtained on the highway Kuzmin – Rača, and we expect the beginning of works. After the highway Čačak – Požarevac in 2021, there are three branches, when it is finished, and one is towards Višegrad, which will bring the eastern part of RS drastically closer to Serbia – said Vučić.

He congratulated the leadership of Srpska that they managed to preserve economic stability.

– Both Republic of Srpska and Serbia have preserved economic stability. That is very important for all of us – Vučić pointed out.

Dodik pointed out that the Republic of Srpska, with the help of Serbia and Vučić, looks better and more stable today.

– We came to talk to Vučić about these topics and to thank him, as well as to rehabilitate all our infrastructure projects. We have one project in every municipality of Srpska, which is financed by the Republic of Serbia, and we are proud of that cooperation – Dodik emphasized.

He thanked Serbia for its help during the coronavirus pandemic.

– We are grateful to President Vučić for the most intensive support of Serbia since the very existence of the Republic of Srpska – says Dodik.

Dodik said that the Republic of Srpska stands on the side of Serbia in full capacity when it comes to resolving the status of Kosovo and Metohija.

– Serbia has the support of the Republic of Srpska in solving the problem of Kosovo and Metohija. It was almost lost, but you see the situation changing. Serbia’s position is far better today than it was ten years ago. We also have big problems in BiH, we believe that many things need to be returned to the beginning, and I say all this in the context of the abuse of high representatives and the international factor – Dodik added.

Dodik, Cvijanović and Višković will also meet today at the Russian Embassy in Belgrade with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, who is coming on an official visit to Serbia.

TST