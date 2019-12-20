Members of the Permanent Committees of the House of Peoples of the B&H Parliamentary Assembly Elected

Members of the Permanent Committees of the House of Peoples of the...

The session of the House of Peoples of the B&H Parliamentary Assembly, on whose agenda was the election of members of the permanent committees of the House, was held in Sarajevo.

The House of Peoples today elected the members of the permanent committees of this House. The Collegium of the House of Peoples decided to ask the delegates to appoint members of the Constitutional-Legal Committee, the Committee on Finance and Budget, and the Committee on Foreign and Trade Policy, Customs, Transportation and Communications.

The members of the Constitutional-Legal Committee are: Sredoje Nović, Lazar Prodanović, Asim Sarajlić, Amir Fazlić, Bariša Čolak and Lidija Bradar.

The members of the Committee on Finance and Budget are: Nikola Špirić, Dušanka Majkić, Lidija Bradara, Marina Pendeš, Amir Fazlić and Denis Bećirović.

Dušanka Majkić, Mladen Bosić, Marina Pendeš, Zlatko Miletić, Fahrudin Radončić and Amir Fazlić are members of the new Committee on Foreign and Trade Policy, Customs, Transportation and Communications.

Dragan Čović, the Speaker of the House, requested that the committees be formed immediately, and announced that, at 10.45 the House of Peoples is going to hold an urgent session with several financial documents on the agenda, including the Budget Proposal for institutions of B&H and international obligations of B&H for 2019.

