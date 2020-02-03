Memorial Service for Killed Civilians Was Held in Drakulić

A memorial service was held yesterday at the in Banja Luka’s village Drakulić for 2,315 Serb civilians, and the wreath was laid at the Memorial Ossuary by the Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik and Minister of Labor and Veterans and Disabled People`s Protection Duško Milunović.

The delegation of the National Assembly, the delegation of the Government of the Republic of Srpska, Mayor of Banja Luka Igor Radojičić, representatives of the Association “February 7, 1942”, representatives of NGOs that came into being after the patriotic defense war and National Liberation War, also laid flowers.

After the memorial service, a Holy Liturgy was also held at the Drakulić Memorial Temple. Officials are expected to speak at 1 p.m.

In the early morning of February 7, 1942, the Ustashas committed a massacre of Serbs in the villages of Drakulic, Motike, Sargovac and the Rakovac mine in Banja Luka, and according to official information, at least 2,300 people, including 551 children, were killed.

