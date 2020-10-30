Metropolitan Amfilohije of Montenegro and the Littoral reposed in the Lord, the Metropolitanate of Montenegro and the Littoral confirmed on its website.

Archbishop of Cetinje, Metropolitan of Montenegro and Exarch of the Holy Throne of Pec, Amfilohije, after having received the Holy Sacrament of Communion, reposed in the Lord in the Clinical Hospital Center of Montenegro, on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 8.20 am, on the eve of the feast of St. Peter of Cetinje.

“The public will be soon informed about all other details regarding the funeral of the Most Reverend Metropolitan. Eternal memory and the Kingdom of Heaven!”, it was written on the website.

Just to reiterate, some media reported last night that the Metropolitan of Montenegro and the Littoral passed away due to the consequences of the coronavirus. Almost at the same time, a denial arrived from the Metropolitanate of Montenegro and the Littoral, from where it was announced that the news was not true and that the condition of the Metropolitan was stable.

Then, the statement of the doctor of the clinic where the metropolitan is being treated was transmitted on the Metropolitanate’s website, which stated that his condition was serious, but that he was stabilized.

Source: B92