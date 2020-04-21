Migrants in Lipa Message That Serbs Are Not Welcome

The construction of a migrant centre in the Serb village of Lipa near Bihać is a message that Serbs are not welcome in the Federation of BiH /FBiH/, says Serb deputy to the House of Peoples of the FBiH Parliament, Goran Broćeta.

“The fact that the FBiH authorities managed to construct, in a very short time, an urban settlement for migrants in the Serb village of Lipa is a clear indication that they are only efficient when it comes to usurpation and destruction of Serb property in the FBiH,” Broćeta told SRNA.

He notes that, on the other hand, a series of problems Serb returnees have been facing across the Federation of BiH will never be included in the agenda.

“As they call it, the reception centre is the most humane refuge for migrants so far, so we can rightly doubt that it may be a permanent solution. However, pre-war residents were sent a clear message that they no longer have anything to look for there, while the rest of us will wonder what tomorrow will bring and whether Drvar, Grahovo or Glamoč might be new sites for accommodating migrants to finally break the most homogeneous Serb territory in the FBiH,” Broćeta emphasizes.

He condemns the construction of a migrant centre in the Serb village of Lipa.

“We would not allow them to do it if they did not insidiously, away from the public eye, take and advantage of the current situation in BiH,” Broćeta added.

The International Organisation for Migration announced today that the Lipa camp near Bihać is ready for the reception for up to 1,000 migrants and refugees.

The Committee for Serb Rights Protection in the FBiH said earlier that it was inadmissible to set up a migrant centre in the Serb village of Lipa, surrounded by Serb-populated villages.

Source: srna