Milan Petković: Citizens’ Rights and Srpska’s Competences Violated in BiH

Deputy Speaker of the Republika Srpska National Assembly Milan Petković says that all countries, and not only signatories to the Dayton Accords, should be informed of the anti-Dayton behavior of and violations of citizens’ rights and Srpska’s competences by the high representative, the International Community and the Constitutional Court of BiH.

“No one should be above the law, including the high representative to BiH. Unfortunately, he acted outside the Constitution and laws on countless occasions, violating Republika Srpska’s competences and citizens’ rights,” Petković told Srna.

He has said that the high representative also violated the international law which guarantees citizens’ and Republika Srpska’s rights.

“The high representative to BiH acted outside competences given him by the Dayton Accords. This is why everyone must be informed of it, including countries that are not signatories to the Dayton Peace Agreement,” Petković said.

Serb BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik has said that he will try, together with HDZ BiH president Dragan Čović, to make a compilation of all violations of the Dayton Accords when it comes to Serbs and Croats and send it to the international public.

“It should be pointed out that the past 25 years since the signing of the Dayton Accords have been the time of mass violations of international and our national laws”, Dodik said.

Source: SRNA