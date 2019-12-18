Mileva Maric Einstein: Wife of genius or unrecognized genius?

Mileva Maric Einstein, a Serbian mathematician, the first wife of Albert Einstein, one of the most ingenious people of the 20th century, was born on December 19, 1875.

Born in Titel, Mileva Maric Einstein was the only woman admitted to the Zurich State Polytechnic School, and only the fifth to receive an opportunity to study at that academic institution.

She was the second woman to complete her entire studies in the Department of Mathematics and Physics.

The importance of Mileva Maric in the development of science, and Einstein’s ideas and theories in particular, is still widely debated.

While some claim to have actively assisted him in research and to solve complex mathematical problems, others point out that her active involvement in Einstein’s achievements cannot be proven.

Mileva grew up in numerous cities with her younger sister Zorka and brother Milos. She enrolled in the Women’s Gymnasium in Novi Sad and then moved to the Grammar School in Sremska Mitrovica. She was one of the most talented students when it came to physics and mathematics.

She passed her matriculation exam and enrolled in medicine at the University of Zurich. After one semester, she moved on to study mathematics and physics at the State Polytechnic School. She earned the right to teach physics and mathematics in high school at about the same time as Einstein.

Nearly four years younger Albert and Mileva met in college and hung out at a boarding school where she lived. She played the piano and Albert the violin. Among them, love was born out of friendship.

Many experts in the field of physics, as well as historians, argue that it has had a great influence on Einstein’s research and discoveries, and therefore also great achievements.

Their first son, Hans Albert, once stated that when he married Einstein, he gave up science. To conclude whether Mileva Maric participated in Albert’s research, some historians come from letters they sent to each other.

From these letters it can be seen that they wrote the scientific papers together and that their plan was to create and promote an ingenious scientist who would provide a livelihood for the family. Evidence for this claim is in the letters sent by Einstein to Mileva.

Numerous and gentle statements of love can be read in them, as well as mathematical tasks whose solutions he sought from her. Mileva’s letters, on the other hand, are few and incomplete, and a wider circle of historians consider them even censored.

Specifically, they claim that the mathematical calculations and scientific instruction she gave her husband were thrown out of them. Many find the reason for this kind of cooperation in the very concept of time and the circumstances in which they lived.

At the time, it was very rare and even forbidden for women to participate in scientific research. Only a few dozen have succeeded in earning the right to study at prestigious universities and develop their talents.

These claims are supported by the fact that during her studies at the University of Heidelberg she studied the photoelectric effect and then the four-dimensional geometry, which is the mathematical basis of the theory of relativity.

What makes Einstein a genius today is precisely the conclusions on these scientific topics. He received the Nobel Prize in Physics for explaining the photoelectric effect.

