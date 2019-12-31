Milorad Dodik: 2020 to bring understanding, prosperity and economic development

Serbian Presidency Member Milorad Dodik congratulated all citizens in Republika Srpska, the Federation of BiH and BiH on the occasion of the new 2020 year, wishing to be better and more successful than the previous one.

Dodik wished everyone in 2020, above all, good health, joy, peace and family happiness.

– I want the year 2020 to be better and more successful for all of us in BiH and to bring us mutual understanding, prosperity and economic development – said the Serbian member of the BiH Presidency.

He expressed confidence that the newly formed government at the BiH level will achieve the necessary co-operation with the authorities in Republika Srpska and the FBiH, so that, through their work and efforts, they can make a better life for everyone, workers, pensioners, as well as the youth and children who are the future of each country.

– I expect that by working together we will improve the living standards of all citizens in the new 2020 year. In this belief, I wish everyone a happy and successful New 2020 year – Dodik emphasized.

TST