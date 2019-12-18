Milorad Kojic: Imposition of Law Against Genocide Denial Unacceptable

Head of the Republika Srpska Research Centre of War, War Crimes and Tracing Missing Persons Milorad Kojić has said today that imposing a law against genocide denial is unacceptable since the history should be left to historians and facts, not to the Hague Tribunal’s political judgments.

“High Representative for BiH Valentin Inzko, who said he would impose such a law, shows for the umpteenth time that he is a Bosniak politicians’ puppet who wants to do what they say, not in accordance with the legal norms applied in BiH,” Kojić told SRNA.

Kojić stresses that Inzko wants to impose the law in order to prevent a different opinion from the one established after the shameful judgments have been handed down by The Hague Tribunal and BiH judicial institutions.

“If the aforementioned law is imposed, everyone involved in war crimes investigations will not be able to speak differently from what was established by The Hague Tribunal’s perverse verdicts as they would be criminally responsible for denying the alleged genocide. That’s a bad message, but the time of law imposition and arbitrariness of the High Representative is behind,” Kojić said.

He believes the announcement of the aforementioned law’s imposition is the final phase of a project designed by Bosniaks with the support of the international community.

“It started with indictments against Serbs in The Hague Tribunal and the BiH judiciary, through handing down judgments, which are now considered the only historical facts, with the aim of declaring Srpska genocidal. Judgments cannot be it, as the history cannot be written by judges and lawyers,” Kojić concluded.

TST