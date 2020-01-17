Miloš Biković Rewards Jubilee Viewer

Russian hit comedy “Servant” starring Miloš Biković will celebrate one hundred thousand viewers in one of Belgrade’s cinemas this weekend, and our actor, on this occasion, will award valuable jubilee awards, distributors have announced.

The film, which breaks records in Serbian and Russian cinemas, has become the most successful comedy in the history of Russian cinema and one of the most-watched films of all time in Russia.

In addition to Russian, this comedy delighted the local audience and in just three weeks of screening “Servant” became one of the most-watched foreign films in domestic cinemas.

