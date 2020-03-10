Minister of Security: Ban on entry into BiH of people from countries affected by the virus

Minister of Security: Ban on entry into BiH of people from countries...

At the suggestion of the profession, the Ministry of Security in the Council of Ministers will immediately support a temporary ban on entry into BiH of foreign nationals coming from the countries infected with the coronavirus, said Minister of Security Fahrudin Radončić.

Radončić says that a temporary ban on entry from the countries infected with coronavirus should be proposed by the competent health institutions in the Republic of Srpska and the FBiH, and that the Ministry of Civil Affairs should propose such a measure to the Council of Ministers.

– A temporary restraining order for passengers from infected areas, which would be adopted immediately, would represent a responsible attitude of institutions and authorities towards BiH citizens – said Radončić.

He noted that BiH would not be the only country to make such a move.

TST