Minister of Trade and Tourism: There is no shortage in the market

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Srpska, the Minister of Trade and Tourism of Srpska, Suzana Gašić said that there are no shortages in the market, but measures restricting the purchase of certain goods were taken preventively.

“Our market is fully stocked with all the products. But lately, certain individuals have acted unscrupulously, in a way that can contribute to an unfavorable situation for all of us”, said Gašić.

She mentioned a decree by the Government of the Republika Srpska, restricting the rise in prices of basic foodstuffs in order to protect the population from certain increase of prices, and that catering industry and tourism as a whole will be covered by all the government measures that have been adopted so far, in terms of deferred payment of taxes and all liabilities arising from the final accounts.

“We have an obligation to estimate the losses and, of course, that all businessmen can expect government support and assistance”, said the minister.

