Minor Children and Spouses of BiH Citizens Can Enter Without a Test

Minor foreigners whose parent is a BiH citizen, as well as foreigners who are spouses of BiH citizens, can enter BiH without a test for the coronavirus, the Council of Ministers announced after an extraordinary telephone session.

The Decision on Amendments to the Decision on Prescribing Additional Conditions for the Entry of Foreigners into BiH adopted by the Council of Ministers envisages that, in addition to diplomatic and consular staff, entry into BiH without a negative test will be provided to staff of international organizations and diplomatic staff. and the procedure of their accreditation and preparation of the identification card issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers has not been completed yet.

The statement adds that an earlier decision enabled citizens of Montenegro, Croatia, and Serbia to enter BiH without a test when they enter BiH directly from the country of which they are citizens, as well as their minor children and spouses who are citizens of other countries.

TST